Dying Light 2 DLC Delayed, Techland Issues Statement

Dying Light 2 has seen all sorts of delays since its initial reveal. And Techland is continuing that tradition by delaying its the next piece of Dying Light 2 DLC into 2024.

The Dying Light 2 DLC will feature a “new map” and more systems

The studio announced this move on its website and gave the generic reason of wanting to “spend more time on development concerns our commitment to delivering the best story expansion possible.”

“As you can probably tell from the ongoing updates, we are still working on enhancing and improving Dying Light 2,” reads the post. “Our main goal is to ensure that the game meets and exceeds expectations – yours and ours. We just have a few more things to add to the game to achieve that before releasing DLC2.”

However, the team is hosting an AMA on its Discord channel on June 16 at 7 a.m. PT (questions must be submitted by June 14) and then holding a livestream on June 29. The focus of the stream will be “upcoming events and game-changing updates.”

These “game-changing updates” are likely in reference to the parkour and nighttime-focused update that’s scheduled for June. Techland has said this update will overhaul the free-running and make nighttime a little scarier, both of which have been points of contention among the fanbase since launch. Franchise director Tymon Smektała even popped up during the Summer Game Fest stream to mention this giant patch. The update doesn’t have a date, but it’ll likely drop around that livestream, granted it doesn’t get pushed.

Delays have been a persistent part of Dying Light 2’s existence. It was announced at E3 2018 and then first delayed in early 2020. The delays kept rolling after that until it settled on a February 2022 release date. Its first paid expansion, Bloody Ties, was also moved from June to September and then September to November.