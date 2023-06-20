Giveaway: Rogue Legacy 2 PS4, PS5 Codes

Giveaway: Rogue Legacy 2 PS4, PS5 Giveaway

By Michael Leri

Rogue Legacy 2 may be coming to PlayStation platforms a little later when compared to other platforms, but it’s launching on PlayStation Plus Extra. And while that opens it up to more people, PlayStation LifeStyle is also giving away a few codes for the game.

How to enter the Rogue Legacy 2 code giveaway

To enter, retweet the above tweet or comment on the corresponding Facebook post. Winners will be chosen on June 22 by 5 p.m. PT. This code is only for North American players, too.

Rogue Legacy 2 initially came out in early access in August 2020 on PC before fully releasing on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S in April 2022. A Nintendo Switch port followed in November 2022, making PS4 and PS5 players the last to get the sequel to the highly acclaimed Rogue Legacy. However, all this time has meant that PlayStation users will get the biggest and most feature complete versions at launch.

Michael Leri is Evolve's Senior Gaming Editor. He prides himself on playing and finishing as many video games as he can in all sorts of genres from shooters to platformers to weird indie experiments. There's always something to learn from rolling credits and that thirst for experience and knowledge is mostly what drives him. You can find him on Twitter, Backloggd, and Letterboxd via @OrangeFlavored.

