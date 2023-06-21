Persona 5 Tactica Deluxe Edition Revealed as Pre-Orders Go Live

Persona 5 Tactica made an appearance at the June 2023 Nintendo Direct, but the stream didn’t just drop a new trailer. Atlus then announced that Persona 5 Tactica pre-orders have gone live and revealed what players get for buying it early.

The Persona 5 Tactica pre-order bonuses include Personas

Those who pre-order the $59.99 game get access to two Personas: Orpheus Picaro and Izanagi Picaro, who are likely based on the Personas of the Persona 3 and Persona 4 protagonists. It’s unclear if players will be able to earn these during gameplay or if they will be purchasable after. GameStop even has an exclusive perk, as those who pre-order at that store will get coasters of Morgana and Joker.

There’s also a $79.99 Digital Deluxe Edition that comes with three extra DLC packs: Picaro Summoning Pack + Raoul Persona, Weapon Pack, and Repaint Your Heart Challenge Pack, as detailed on the Microsoft Store. The Picaro Summoning Pack comes with:

Persona: Thanatos Picaro

Persona: Orpheus Picaro (female)

Persona: Athena Picaro

Persona: Messiah Picaro

Persona: M. Izanagi Picaro

Persona: Kaguya Picaro

Persona: Izanagi-no-Okami Picaro

Persona: Ariadne Picaro

Persona: Asterius Picaro

Persona: Tsukiyomi Picaro

Persona: Raoul

The weapon pack includes skins, as well as two additional weapons that will be added to the player’s inventory while progressing through the campaign:

Picaro Sand Hawk

Picaro Levinson M31

Picaro Slingbow

Picaro Machine Gun

Picaro Assault Rifle

Picaro Revolver

Picaro G Launcher

Picaro Machine Pistol

Two additional weapons

The Repaint Your Heart Challenge Pack is a little different, as it features new game rules, two characters, and additional battles with “dynamic stages.” The bullet points also note that there will be new details in the “Report information within the main game,” difficult Challenge Stages with “exclusive” clear conditions, and “unique unit formations” in new playthroughs.