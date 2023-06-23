Horizon Forbidden West Update Adds Lance Reddick Tribute

Guerrilla Games quietly added a tribute to late actor Lance Reddick in the latest update for Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores DLC. Patch notes for the 1 GB update (version 1.26) were all about bug fixes and improvements, but it didn’t take long for players to notice that it added a touching memorial for the Sylens actor.

How to find the Lance Reddick tribute in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores

If you want to check out the tribute for yourself (it looks beautiful during the day time, too), head over to the island where Aloy meets Seyka for the first time (note: Burning Shores DLC is only available on the PS5). The exact location is pinpointed on the map below:

Image: PlayStation LifeStyle

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores revealed that Reddick was to have a major role in Horizon 3 (or whatever the next game is called), but it’s now unclear how Guerrilla Games will approach the story in future entries. The game’s developers said that they were heartbroken to learn of Reddick’s sudden and untimely passing back in March, and were joined by other studios including Bungie in saying that he will be missed tremendously.

Rest in peace, Lance.