The Grinch: Christmas Adventures Trailer Sets Release Date for Dr. Seuss Game

It may only be the start of summer, but publisher Outright Games is already preparing for Christmas, with a new The Grinch: Christmas Adventure trailer previewing the upcoming game based on the iconic character.

What do we know about The Grinch: Christmas Adventure?

The Grinch: Christmas Adventure is set to come out on October 13, 2023, and will be available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. In the brief trailer for the game, not too much was shown besides the Grinch, dressed as Santa Claus, tapping his foot to some music, before turning around with a grin.

Check out The Grinch: Christmas Adventure trailer below:

According to Outright Games, The Grinch: Christmas Adventure will see players take on the role of the iconic Dr. Seuss character as he tries to ruin Christmas for The Whos.

In order to do this, players will have to do all of the things from the story of The Grinch Who Stole Christmas, including stealing presents and antagonizing the residents of Who-ville. Accompanied by The Grinch’s dog Max, it’s likely the game will also teach kids about the magic of Christmas, as the original story does.

In order to do this, players will be able to complete puzzles in the game to unlock new abilities, which include a Santa Claus disguise, snowballs to throw at Who-ville residents, a lasso candy cane, and more. Outright Games also promises the game will feature “recognizable environments, characters, and a host of Christmas details that will delight everyone during the festive season.”