Sony London Studio’s PS5 Co-Op Game May Feature Spell Casting, Hero Roster

Sony London Studio‘s PS5 co-op multiplayer game may feature spell casting and a hero roster, if a job listing is anything to go by. Last year, it was revealed that London Studio is working on a magic-based fantasy game set in London, but no further details have officially been made available.

Job ad for Sony London PS5 game mentions “well-balanced” hero roster

As spotted by Tech4Gamers, London Studio is looking for a senior/principal combat designer who will be tasked with creating “a well-balanced roster of heroes, each with signature abilities.” The developer is especially looking for someone who has experience in designing spell casting and melee combat mechanics.

PC experience is also required for the role, suggesting that London Studio’s game may launch on PC alongside PS5. Sony has previously confirmed that some of its live-service games — like FairGame$ — will launch simultaneously on console and PC.

Considering London Studio is still hiring for an important role, its mystery PS5 game might still have a long road of development ahead. In October 2022, the developer said that its online co-op combat game is its “most ambitious project to date” and teased fans with the concept art pictured above. The developer wants to “showcase a lot of wonder and magic.”