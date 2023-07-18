Assassin’s Creed Mirage Photo Mode Confirmed

Ubisoft has confirmed that Assassin’s Creed Mirage will come with a Photo Mode. The game won’t have DLC but will have bells and whistles for players who want to spend some time in a considerably smaller world compared to recent AC games.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Photo Mode will allow players to capture a “visually stunning” Baghdad

In a recent Reddit Ask-Me-Anything session, Ubisoft’s Jean-Luc Sala said that players will have “a lot of opportunities” to use AC Mirage’s Photo Mode, especially because it has a “visually stunning” backdrop of ancient Baghdad. “You can also try to photo safari the now extinct Arabian Ostriches,” Sala added.

AC Mirage’s Photo Mode will have the same feature set seen in Valhalla, with the added bonus of an AC1 nostalgic filter. Fans will not only be able to play the game with the AC1 filter, they will also be able to capture photos with the filter applied.

Elsewhere in the AMA, Ubisoft explained why protagonist Basim will have an eagle despite having Eagle Vision. The developer said that AC Mirage will also answer the question of why Basim doesn’t have an eagle in Valhalla and explain the companion’s significance in the upcoming game.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage will release on October 12.