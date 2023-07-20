PS5, PS4 System Software Update Released – July 20, 2023

Sony quietly rolled out system software updates for both the PS5 and PS4 this morning, bringing PS5 system version to 23.01-07.60.00 and PS4 to 10.70. The PS5 DualSense has not received an update this time, and players can continue using online services without updating firmware.

The minor updates come with the good ol’ trademark patch note:

This system software update improves system performance

As usual, there’s a chance players will notice a change (or two) in due course, so we’ll keep our readers posted.

PS4 version 10.70 comes over four months after a major update. Version 10.50 was released in early March, allowing players to access authorized third-party apps and services via Settings. March’s update also improved the last-gen console’s compatibility with the PS App.

The PS5 hasn’t had a major update since March either, but did receive minor stability and improvement patches over the months. Sony’s VP of Product Management Hiromi Wakai said back in March that her team will continue to work on new features. “We are always thinking about the features that our fans might want to see and ways to make their gaming experiences on PS5 more fun, social, and connected,” she said.