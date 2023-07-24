PS5 and PS4 Releases: Every Game Release Date for Week Beginning July 24, 2023

The final week of July, beginning July 24, 2023, is taking the month out with a fizzle rather than a bang as we have the shortest weekly list of PS5 and PS4 new game releases for the whole month. The highlights of the week will be Remnant 2 on PS5 as well as The Expanse: A Telltale Series on both PlayStation consoles, although there are plenty of other genres available.

Here are all of the PS5 and PS4 games currently set to be released throughout the week of July 24 to July 30, 2023.

PS5 Games

Magic Exposure – Yuri Visual Novel (July 25)

Mr. Run and Jump (July 25)

Remnant 2 (July 25)

Patrick’s Parabox (July 26)

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragon (July 27)

Galaxy Champions TV (July 27)

Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara (July 27)

PixelJunk Scrappers Deluxe (July 27)

The Expanse: A Telltale Series (July 27)

No Place Like Home (July 28)

PS4 Games

Magic Exposure – Yuri Visual Novel (July 25)

Mr. Run and Jump (July 25)

The Gravity Trickster (July 26)

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragon (July 27)

Eden’s Last Sunrise (July 27)

Galaxy Champions TV (July 27)

Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara (July 27)

PixelJunk Scrappers Deluxe (July 27)

The Expanse: A Telltale Series (July 27)

Venice 2089 (July 27)

Demonic Supremacy (July 28)

There are just 10 games coming to PS5, while PS4 players get a slightly larger choice of 11 new game releases. The biggest of those is Gunfire Games’ third-person shooter sequel to Remnant: From the Ashes, with Remnant 2 pitting humans against a new set of deadly creatures. There’s also the return of the PixelJunk franchise in the form of PixelJunk Scrappers Deluxe, as well as the first episode of The Expanse: A Telltale Series. Future episodes are set to be released every two weeks.