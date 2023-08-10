PS5 Cloud Streaming Release Date Window Possibly Leaked

A known insider has shared the release date window for PS5 cloud streaming, which is currently in beta. Sony Interactive Entertainment started testing cloud gaming yesterday, inviting select PS Plus Premium users to the beta.

According to the trusty Tom Henderson of Insider Gaming, Sony will “fully launch” cloud streaming in FY2023, which ends on March 31, 2024. As previously announced, cloud streaming will only be available to PS Plus Premium subscribers.

When announcing the feature in June, Sony said that cloud streaming is still in early stages of development, so Henderson’s report may come as a bit of a surprise to some. That said, considering its limited availability, a release window of FY2023 doesn’t seem outside the realm of possibility.

Henderson further reports that PS5 cloud gaming will launch with 28 data centers across 15 metros. Internally code named Project Cronos, the feature has reportedly been in development for the past five years, with its development complicated by the PS5’s SSD. According to Henderson, Sony designed a “completely new network storage solution based on PCIe (NTB) which leverages NTB and the PS5 I/O co-processors” in order to circumvent the issues.

Sony’s cloud gaming solution is reportedly utilizing a custom storage server which “reads up to 5 GB/s with <1ms latency,” per Henderson.