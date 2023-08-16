Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Reveal Event Participants Getting Special Rewards

Activision has announced special rewards for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 reveal event participants. The limited-time event will take place in Warzone tomorrow, August 17, starting at 1:30 pm ET/10:30 a.m. PT/6:30 p.m. BT.

Modern Warfare 3 reveal event rewards

Called Shadow Siege, the event will offer players the following rewards for completing objectives:

These rewards will carry over to Modern Warfare 3 when the game releases on November 10 for the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

On PlayStation platforms, a pre-load for Modern Warfare 2 patch 1.023 is already available. Players can install the patch today and prepare themselves for the event tomorrow. Patch notes are not available at the time of this writing but are expected to be released sometime today.

Modern Warfare 3 reportedly started development as an expansion of Modern Warfare 2, but Activision has said that it’s a full-priced product with no upgrade discount. Rumors have also been swirling that many of Modern Warfare 3’s maps will simply be remastered versions of the original 2009 game’s maps.

Activision has not commented on these reports, but we’ll find out soon enough what players can expect from Modern Warfare 3.