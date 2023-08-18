God of War Fans Excited for New Game Following Job Listing

A series of job advertisements published by Santa Monica Studio has some God of War fans excited for a new game in the series. The listings were shared on Twitter by lead combat designer Rob Meyer, and specifically seek candidates with knowledge of God of War (2018) and Ragnarok.

Is Santa Monica Studio advertising jobs for a new God of War game?

A new GoW game is a given and Santa Monica hasn’t shied away from talking about ideas for future entries, but the job listing in question probably isn’t what fans are thinking. The studio says candidates “must have knowledge of God of War (2018) and God of War Ragnarok (2022) and be able to speak in depth about the combat systems, mechanics, and enemies.” However, Meyer’s tweet suggests that Santa Monica is merely looking for someone who can grasp its combat dev tools that were utilized in both games.

There are a few different Combat Design openings on the @SonySantaMonica Careers page! https://t.co/ZjLgPrJeXN



Talk to your doctor today to learn if Tweaks (our incredible move scripting system) could be right for you! pic.twitter.com/erAWUhSjrZ — Rob Meyer (@RobotMeyer) August 17, 2023

Santa Monica has been a multi-project studio for a while now and confirmed as much last year. Creative director Cory Barlog said that the team is “spread out on a lot of different things.” There’s been speculation that Barlog is working on a sci-fi-themed game, but whatever Santa Monica has been up to has been kept tightly under wraps.