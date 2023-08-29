PS5 Ahead of PS4 at US Retail in Time-Aligned Sales

Data and analytics company Circana has revealed that PS5 sales are now tracking 5% ahead of PS4 sales in the U.S. on a time-aligned basis. Following a period of supply constraints, the PS5 is now in ample supply around the globe, leading to a spike in sales.

PS5 expected to remain sales leader through 2025 at least

The PS5 first surpassed PS4 on a time-aligned basis in the U.S. earlier this year. Data gathered by Circana and shared by Games Industry also reveals that the PS5 is 87% ahead of PS3 in time-aligned units sold life-to-date. Meanwhile, the Xbox Series X and S are surprisingly trailing behind Xbox One by 10% and leading Xbox 360 by 6%.

Nintendo Switch continues to perform well but as it reaches the end of its life cycle, the PS5 is expected to remain the sales market leader in the U.S. through 2025 at least.

Circana revealed that the U.S. has seen a “significant” shift in consumer base when it comes to hardware spending. Due to a rise in cost of living, most of the hardware spending in the country is coming from high-income households (those with an annual income of over $100k per year).