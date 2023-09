PS5 and PS4 Releases: Every Game Release Date for Week Beginning September 4, 2023

While most of the chatter for this week is centered around a certain Bethesda Xbox Series X|S and PC exclusive, there is still a fair list of new PS5 and PS4 games arriving during the week beginning September 4, 2023. The highlight is the PS5 release of the hit PC RPG Baldur’s Gate 3, as well as the next instalment of the NBA 2K franchise.

Here are all of the PS5 and PS4 games currently set to be released throughout the week of September 4 and 10, 2023.

PS5 Games

Sokomage (September 5)

Baldur’s Gate 3 (September 6)

Enchanted Portals (September 6)

Escape From Terror City (September 6)

Alchemy Garden (September 7)

Lempo (September 7)

The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo (September 7)

Toss! (September 7)

Warstride Challenges (September 7)

Monochrome Mobius: Rights and Wrongs Forgotten (September 8)

NBA 2K24 (September 8)

Night at the Gates of Hell (September 8)

Runner Heroes – The Curse of Night and Day (September 8)

Wild Seas (September 8)

Mr. Hibbl: The Lost Levels (September 9)

PS4 Games

Chants of Senaar (September 5)

Sokomage (September 5)

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator (September 5)

2044 Moto Racer – Cyber Racing Simulator (September 6)

Escape From Terror City (September 6)

Alchemy Garden (September 7)

The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo (September 7)

Strike Force 3 (September 7)

Anonymous;Code (September 8)

Jimbaori – The Ōnin War (September 8)

Monochrome Mobius: Rights and Wrongs Forgotten (September 8)

NBA 2K24 (September 8)

Night at the Gates of Hell (September 8)

Rally Racing: Cars & Drift Mania (September 8)

River Pirates (September 8)

Runner Heroes – The Curse of Night and Day (September 8)

Wild Seas (September 8)

Mr. Hibbl: The Lost Levels (September 9)

Mudness Offroad 2 – Runner 4×4 Mud Challenge Simulator (September 9)

There are 15 games coming to PS5, while PS4 players get a slightly larger list of 19 new game releases. The biggest of those is definitely Larian Studios’ critically-acclaimed party-based RPG Baldur’s Gate 3, while 2K’s latest basketball game NBA 2K24 launches later in the week. There is also the PS4 debut of Totally Accurate Battle Simulator a mere four years after its debut on PC and Xbox.