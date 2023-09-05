Baldur’s Gate 3 PS5 Players Unlocking Trophies Using PC Saves

Crafty Baldur’s Gate 3 players are using PC saves to pop trophies on the PS5. The game is available on the console via the Deluxe Edition’s early access offer, and folks who’ve been playing on PC (or have someone willing to share PC saves) have managed to unlock a number of trophies, with two players popping the coveted Platinum trophy in less than 48 hours!

Trophy hunters using Baldur’s Gate 3 PS5 and PC cross-saves

Over on PSNProfiles, a few players confirmed that they’ve been able to unlock trophies on the PS5 using PC saves. For the uninitiated, Baldur’s Gate 3 supports cross-saves across all platforms, thanks to Larian’s unified account system. Apparently, trophies for Larian’s Divinity Original Sin 2 could also be unlocked via cross-saves.

There currently isn’t a detailed method or guide for unlocking trophies using PC saves, but one player claims that they “made a save right at the final choice on PC and used cloud save with a Larian account to load that on PS5 and popped those [tactician and ending] trophies.” Another claims that “strategically prepared save games” are required but hasn’t explained further.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is quite a lengthy game, so folks who’ve unlocked the Platinum trophy within two days are presumably using the aforementioned trick.