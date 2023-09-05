Star Ocean The Second Story R Gets Second Anime Opening Movie

The opening movie for Star Ocean The Second Story R — a remake of the original game — has been released by Square Enix. It highlights the title’s dual protagonists.

New opening previews both protagonists

The new anime-style opening highlights dual playable protagonists Claude and Rena — alongside some of their allies — as they fight against a variety of threats. The opening movie was produced by Yostar Pictures, who has helped work on things like Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train, Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time, and more.

Watch the Star Ocean: The Second Story R opening movie below:

The Second Story R is a 2.5D remake of the 1998 RPG Star Ocean: The Second Story. The new version of the game features a 2.5D aesthetic which combines 3D environments with 2D characters.

The characters have all been newly illustrated by series veteran Yukihiro Kajimoto, although the story will remain the same. Federation officer Claude is transported to an undeveloped planet where he meets Rena. She persuades him to help to save her people and fulfill an ancient prophecy.

There are several new features to be found in the remake. These include faster battles, custom party progression, and three new difficulty modes. “Earth” mode will be the normal game experience, while “Galaxy” is for “a more satisfying challenge” and “Universe” is the ultimate test.

Players can pre-order the game now. The standard edition is available both digitally and at retail. Those who pre-order the game will receive the following in-game content as a bonus:

Pangalactic Federation Longsword

Forest Knuckles

Sunrise Ring

Set of recovery items (Mixed Berries x20 + Resurrection Potion x20)

A Collector’s Edition will also be available exclusively from the Square Enix store in limited numbers. This will include: