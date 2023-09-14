Wolverine PS5 Development Seemingly Ramping Up

It looks like Insomniac Games has begun ramping up the development of Marvel’s Wolverine for the PS5. If a tweet by the studio’s Senior Cinematic Animator Tommy Mann is anything to go by, some of the folks working on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 have started moving on to Wolverine.
Marvel’s Wolverine PS5 release date window has yet to be announced
Insomniac’s Wolverine was announced in 2021, but there’s barely been any news since then as the studio prioritized Spider-Man 2’s development. Rumors and speculations suggest a 2024 release, but take that with a grain of salt.
Over on Twitter, Mann said that he enjoyed working on Spider-Man 2, and as of a day ago, he’s moved on to Wolverine PS5. This led to speculations that Insomniac is ramping up the game’s development.
We expect Spider-Man 2 to receive post-launch content alongside patches like its predecessor, so October won’t mark the end of Insomniac’s work on the game. However, with Spider-Man 2 out on store shelves, it makes sense for the studio to shift its focus on Wolverine.
Insomniac Games is one of the developers facing a strike by video game actors demanding fair compensation. It remains to be seen how it will impact Wolverine’s development.