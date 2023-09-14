Wolverine PS5 Development Seemingly Ramping Up

It looks like Insomniac Games has begun ramping up the development of Marvel’s Wolverine for the PS5. If a tweet by the studio’s Senior Cinematic Animator Tommy Mann is anything to go by, some of the folks working on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 have started moving on to Wolverine.

Insomniac’s Wolverine was announced in 2021, but there’s barely been any news since then as the studio prioritized Spider-Man 2’s development. Rumors and speculations suggest a 2024 release, but take that with a grain of salt.

Over on Twitter, Mann said that he enjoyed working on Spider-Man 2, and as of a day ago, he’s moved on to Wolverine PS5. This led to speculations that Insomniac is ramping up the game’s development.

I can not wait for people to play #SpiderMan2PS5. Working on that game with so many amazing people was a lot of fun. However, today I get to start something new. #WolverinePS5? — Tommy Mann (@Tommy_Toons) September 11, 2023

We expect Spider-Man 2 to receive post-launch content alongside patches like its predecessor, so October won’t mark the end of Insomniac’s work on the game. However, with Spider-Man 2 out on store shelves, it makes sense for the studio to shift its focus on Wolverine.

Insomniac Games is one of the developers facing a strike by video game actors demanding fair compensation. It remains to be seen how it will impact Wolverine’s development.