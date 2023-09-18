Insomniac Games Has Gotten ‘Better’ After Sony Acquisition, Says Creative Director

Insomniac Games‘ senior creative director Bryan Intihar has said that things have been “better” at the studio since it joined Sony’s PlayStation family. Insomniac had a history of working with PlayStation before being acquired in 2019, with former Sony executive Shawn Layden calling the acquisition one of his “greatest” achievements.

Insomniac Games was happy to join PlayStation Studios

Speaking to GamesIndustry.biz, Intihar said that he sometimes forgets Insomniac is a part of PlayStation. Sony has been lauded by a number of developers for allowing creative freedom, and Intihar echoed those sentiments.

“At the end of the day, they [Sony] want the same things we do,” Intihar said. “They want to make great games and take care of people. “When Ted [Price — Insomniac CEO] pulled me into the office to say we are going to be part of PlayStation, I was extremely happy.”

Although Insomniac had a history of working with PlayStation, it did work with other companies, including Microsoft on the Xbox-exclusive Sunset Overdrive. Since being acquired by PlayStation, the studio has put out a series of critical and commercial hits and in relatively quick succession.

Insomniac has multiple titles in the works apart from Spider-Man 2, and it looks like the studio has already ramped up Wolverine’s development.