Spider-Man 2 PS5 Features Fall Damage

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 PS5 gameplay apparently features fall damage. Insomniac Games recently held a preview event during which one previewer noted the option to toggle fall damage on or off.

Players happy about the addition of fall damage in Spider-Man 2 PS5 gameplay

Fall damage was a frequently debated topic among Spider-Man PS4 players, with some arguing that it makes the game more realistic while others said that the superhero is strong enough to always land on his feet. It looks like Insomniac Games took the feedback on board and decided to make fall damage an optional feature.

This tidbit was surprisingly missing from recent previews, but it looks like previewers would have to be fiddling with the game’s settings to take note. That’s how YouTuber Caboose claims to have found the feature, which he explains in the video below. A quick look at responses to his video suggests that players are very happy about the addition.

Caboose says that he didn’t experiment with the option as he was more focused on other aspects for his preview, so he can’t say how fall damage has been implemented and how much of a hit Spider-Man’s health takes if he falls off a building. However, we fully expect players to scale the tallest of structures and test this out themselves when Spider-Man 2 launches on October 20.