New PS5 Owners Can Grab a Free Game for a Limited Time

Gamers who’ve been on the fence about purchasing a PlayStation 5 may now have a little extra incentive to pick up the powerful console, as Sony has announced that new owners will be able to grab a free PS5 game as part of their purchase for a limited time. The new promotion comes as the PS5 continues to set sales records around the world, with the console recently selling 620,000 units in March alone.

Choose from a dozen of hits

Sony’s new, limited-time PlayStation upgrader program will allow new PS5 owners to select a free game from a list of 12 of the console’s biggest hits. Available only in the U.S., the free PS5 game promotion runs through October 20 and will require users to complete a few simple steps in order to grab their free game. To take advantage of the deal, new owners will need to activate their PS5 and have a valid PSN account, at which point they can navigate to the PlayStation Store, where a banner should direct them to a page where they can download the game of their choice for free.

The games on offer represent a good mix of some of the biggest hits released for the PS5 to date. From family-friendly titles like Sackboy: A Big Adventure and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, to darker fare like God of War Ragnarok and Death Stranding, there’s something for nearly every type of gamer. Though not as expansive an offering as the catalog of games that were available on Sony’s recently discontinued PlayStation Plus Collection, unlike with that promotion, players won’t need to maintain a PlayStation Plus membership and will be able to keep the free game forever. And while most of the available games are somewhat older releases, they still represent some of the best of what the PlayStation 5 has to offer.

With a free game on offer and three new PS5 covers and controller colors set to hit store shelves in the coming months, now could be a good time for gamers who’ve been on the fence to finally grab Sony’s latest console. And given some of the impressive titles shown off during September’s PlayStation State of Play, there’ll be plenty of good games for new PS5 owners to enjoy once they’ve finished their free one.