No, The Last of Us Part 2 Actress Isn’t Teasing Part 3

A recent Instagram post by Dina actress Shannon Woodward has some fans convinced that she’s teasing The Last of Us Part 3. While a third installment may be in production, this specific post of Woodward’s does not relate to The Last of Us.

The Last of Us 3 motion capture rumors have been swirling for a while

The Instagram post in question is a photo of Woodward with journalist Ronan Farrow (son of Mia Farrow and Woody Allen) in a mocap suit. The caption mentions a “top secret game” along with three emojis. Since Woodward’s gaming portfolio is limited to The Last of Us, fans took this as a hint that the secret game is TLOU 3. Not quite.

Zooming in on the photo below shows “Cyan Worlds” written above the barcode. Cyan happens to be the developer behind the Myst series, among others.

The photo above was published ahead of The Last of Us Day celebrations, so it’s understandable why fans got a little excited, but Naughty Dog has already said that it won’t be discussing any future games or TV show projects at this time.

The Last of Us Day is nearly upon us!



We're celebrating with a #TLOUDay stream tomorrow at 9am PT featuring announcements focused on art, merch, and more. While we're honoring the series' 10-year legacy, we will not be discussing any future game or TV show projects. — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) September 25, 2023

Rumor has it that TLOU 3 motion capture work is set to begin this year, but there’s no concrete evidence of this at present.