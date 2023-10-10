Persona 3 Reload Trailer Introduces Yukari Takeba

A new Persona 3 Reload trailer has been posted online by Atlus, with this one focusing on the party member Yukari Takeba.

The trailer showcases Yukari’s new voice actress in the remake, Heather Gonzalez, and features the character in a variety of scenarios from throughout the game’s story. Yukari is seen speaking with the main protagonist at various points, followed by footage of her in battle using skills and attacks alongside her original Persona, Io.

You can watch the Persona 3 Reload trailer on YouTube below:

When is Persona 3 Reload coming out?

Persona 3 Reload is set to release for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on February 2, 2024. The remake features a new English voice cast as well as some gameplay alterations to modernize some of the original’s mechanics.

“Step into the shoes of a transfer student thrust into an unexpected fate when entering the hour ‘hidden’ between one day and the next,” reads the game’s official synopsis. “Awaken an incredible power and chase the mysteries of the Dark Hour, fight for your friends, and leave a mark on their memories forever. Persona 3 Reload is a captivating reimagining of the genre-defining RPG, reborn for the modern era.”