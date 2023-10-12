PS5 Slim Will Support Storage Expansion, Sony Reassures Players

Sony Interactive Entertainment has confirmed that the PS5 Slim will continue to support storage expansion. It’s an odd statement to make, as many assumed this was a given, but Sony has made a number of questionable moves lately, likely prompting this question.

PS5 Slim makes no changes to storage expansion

A Sony spokesperson told IGN that “there are no changes with the new model” when it comes to expanding your SSD’s capacity, so those who’ve invested in expensive external SSDs need not worry.

There’s currently no information on how/if external SSDs work with digital consoles. As recently announced, players can convert PS5 Slim digital consoles to disc consoles by purchasing a standalone disc drive for $80. However, with current prices, it makes little sense to take this route since the disc edition comes out cheaper to begin with. Both PS5 Slim disc and digital editions will come with a stock 1TB SSD.

“To address the evolving needs of players, our engineering and design teams collaborated on a new form factor that provides greater choice and flexibility,” Sony said earlier this week. The PS5 Slim will land on store shelves this November. Compatible console covers will become available in early 2024 with a starting price of $55.