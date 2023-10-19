Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Trailer Recaps the Story So Far

With just a few hours to go before the official launch of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Insomniac Games has shared a new trailer for the game. It recaps the story of the past two games.

The new trailer is told from the lens of Peter Parker and Miles Morales talking about Miles having to write a college admission essay. Parker walks him through how he can explain who he is, and in the process, recaps the events of both Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Check out the newest trailer for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 below:

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is set to launch on October 20, 2023.

For those looking to customize their PlayStation 5’s with some Spider-Man gear, Sony is still offering up console covers themed around Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, as well as special, limited edition versions of the DualSense wireless controller themed around Spider-Man 2.