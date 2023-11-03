Silent Hill 2 Release Date Announcement Speculated as Preorders Appear Online

Fans are speculating news of Silent Hill 2‘s release date as several retailers started putting the game up for preorders online. U.S. outlet GameStop is one of the retailers who briefly set preorders live before pulling them.

When Twitter user ResiEvilCentral discovered the Silent Hill 2 preorder listings and shared an email they received from GameStop promoting the title, the retailer’s official account responded with emojis.

When a follower asked what their response implies, GameStop said that it may have some “good news” in the future.

Maybe we'll have some good news in the future. — GameStop (@GameStop) November 2, 2023

Back in June, an Australian retailer listed the Bloober Team-developed remake for release in fall 2023, but many assumed it was merely a placeholder. Considering we’re in November, it does seem unlikely that Sony will surprise players with a high-profile release within the next month — especially with Spider-Man 2 being this fall’s major PS5 exclusive launch — but it’s possible we’re about to get some release information soon.

One Reddit user claims to work for a gaming store and has been told that preorders will go live soon, along with a new trailer. Additionally, they claim that Silent Hill 2 will cost $69.99.

Silent Hill 2 is a timed PS5 console exclusive and will also release on PC.