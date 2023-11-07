Alan Wake 2 1.00.09 Update Fixes Progression Bugs

Remedy Entertainment has released an Alan Wake 2 1.00.09 update to address some progression-blocking bugs on PS5.

After a hefty 1.000.008 update at the start of the month made over 200 fixes to the survival horror-infused follow-up to 2010’s Alan Wake. But naturally, that patch didn’t catch every issue, so smaller updates that fine-tune Alan Wake 2 and rub out any little issues.

The Alan Wake 2 1.00.09 update focuses on two specific progression bugs that fans have raised with Remedy.

ROOM 665:

-Fixed an issue (again) with the Echo scene not aligning and unlocking correctly (this was fixed in the previous update, but Echo hell still persisted)

LOCAL GIRL:

-Fixed an issue with a mouse (with a big presence) blocking progress.

The events of Alan Wake 2 take place 13 years after the original game and sees players taking control of both Alan Wake, who is trapped in the Dark Place, and FBI Agent Saga Anderson, who is investigating ritual murders in Bright Falls. These two stories connect as fiction and fact blend into a terrifying new reality.

Alan Wake 2 is out on PS5 now.