Elon Musk Will ‘Look Into’ PS4, PS5 Getting Rid of Twitter/X Support

Earlier this week, Sony announced that it would be ending its integration support with Twitter/X on both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Now, Elon Musk says he’ll look into the issues.

In a recent tweet replying to news that Sony had joined Microsoft in removing integration for the social media platform, Musk said that he would “look into” the matter.

While no official reasoning for removing Twitter integration was stated by either Microsoft or Sony, many believe that the issue stems from Twitter’s API fees. The fees were raised earlier this year and caused several automated accounts to leave the platform.

I will look into this — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 7, 2023

What’s happening to Twitter/X integration on PS4 & PS5?

Sony announced earlier this week that it will officially be ending its integration with X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, on both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

The news came in a recent message on the PlayStation Support site. In it, Sony confirms that beginning on November 13, 2023, users will no longer be able to view or publish any content from the social media platform.

“As of November 13, 2023, integration with X (formerly known as Twitter) will no longer function on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles,” Sony said in its statement. “This includes the ability to view any content published on X on PS5/PS4, and the ability to post and view content, trophies, and other gameplay-related activities on X directly from PS5/PS4 (or link an X account to do so).”