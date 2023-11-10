Value of PS Plus Essential Games in 2023 Revealed

A new fan-made infographic has revealed the value of PS Plus Essential games in 2023. The graphic takes a look at games offered in the U.S. and Europe and compares their prices prior to being added to PS Plus with their lowest-ever prices on the PlayStation Store.

PS Plus Essential November 2023 lineup offered the lowest value in terms of price

Data compiled by Redditor Big-Teddy reveals that November 2023’s Essential lineup offered the least amount of value in terms of game prices. This month saw the addition of Aliens Fireteam Elite, Dragon Ball: The Breakers, and Mafia II: Definitive Edition. All three games were valued at a total of $79.97 prior to being added to PS Plus. Their lowest-ever PS Store prices amounted to a total of $29.97.

Not accounting for reviews and performance, and based purely on prices alone, October 2023 was the best month for PS Plus Essential with The Callisto Protocol, Farming Simulator 22, and Weird West. They totaled $159.97 prior to being added to PS Plus. Their lowest-ever PS Store prices amounted to a total of $86.47. You can check out the graphic below.

Image: Big-Teddy (Reddit)

Image: Big-Teddy (Reddit)

Sony hiked up the prices of PS Plus in September — a move that was sharply criticized.