Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 Video Unveils the Tremere Clan

Paradox Interactive and The Chinese Room have announced that the Tremere, experts in Blood Sorcery, are the next playable clan in Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2.

Obsessed with vitae – or vampire Blood – a drop of blood can become a deadly weapon for the injured, but far from fallen, class.

In Bloodlines 2, the Tremere use their power to control their own blood and that of their foes. Those who choose to assign Phyre to the Tremere clan benefit from long-distance attacks, attacking with their own vitae, and even rip the blood out of the veins of their enemy.

The complete list of Disciplines for the Tremere will be available in early 2024, and the next vampiric clan in Bloodlines 2 will be revealed on November 30, 2023, at the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted.

In Fall of 2024. Following the launch, two additional clans will be made available in DLC: one giving you a new way to experience the main game and another offering a completely unique Seattle story.

Bloodlines 2 is the successor to the cult-classic Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines. The game takes players to the dark underbelly of Seattle, where vampires struggle for survival and supremacy. The Chinese Room took over development from Hardsuit Labs, who had suffered multiple setbacks with the game over the past few years.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 will be released in Fall 2024