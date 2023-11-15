The Last of Us TV Show’s Abby Actress Possibly Revealed

It looks like HBO has cast Abby for the second season of The Last of US TV show, if a leak by known insider and entertainment reporter Jeff Sneider is to be believed. Sneider’s report follows showrunner Craig Mazin teasing in August that the production team had picked Abby actress, who is now rumored to be Kaitlyn Dever.

HBO’s rumored pick for The Last of Us Abby was previously considered for the role of Ellie

Dever was previously considered for the role of Ellie, which eventually went to Bella Ramsey. Sneider claims that she was a strong contender for the cast of TLOU, and her performance in Hulu’s No One Will Save You is what sealed the deal.

Dever’s representatives didn’t respond to Sneider’s request for comment, and HBO hasn’t responded to the reports. However, Sneider claims to have spoken to some HBO insiders who continue to stress that no one has been cast as Abby yet. But it is worth noting that Dever is reportedly still “in talks” for the role, so that might be why insiders aren’t keen to give a specific name.

Sneider notes that Dever is one of only 71 people Mazin follows on Instagram. Make of that what you will.