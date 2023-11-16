Baldur’s Gate 3: Deluxe Edition Coming 2024

Larian Studios announces that the new Baldur’s Gate 3: Deluxe Edition is coming in the first quarter of 2024. The $79.99 package releases in early 2024 and includes a physical copy of the game, along with various exclusive items.

Baldur’s Gate 3: Deluxe Edition launches early next year

Baldur’s Gate 3 launched for PC on August 3rd and proved to be a critical darling and commercial hit. The CRPG won five Golden Joystick awards, including Game of the Year. Developer Larian also won Best Studio, while voice actor Neil Newbon won Best Supporting Performer for his role as BG3’s vampire elf Astarion. BG3 also has eight Game Awards nominations, including Game of the Year, Best Narrative, and Best Game Direction.

Larian announced that it is celebrating these accolades with the release of the new Baldur’s Gate 3: Deluxe edition. The PS5 version comes on two disks, with the Xbox Series X/S version on three. Meanwhile, the PC versions of Deluxe Edition contain a custom installer with a Steam CD Key. All versions come with the three CD soundtrack, two fabric patches, 32 stickers, a cloth world map, and a Mind Flayer Poster. Baldur’s Gate 3 fans can also display their purchase in an exclusive Deluxe Edition box.

The physical Deluxe Edition also gives players access to the content of BG3’s Digital Deluxe Edition. These include the Divinity Item Pack, Bard Song Pack, Exclusive Dice Skin, Paintings From Rivellon, Digital OST, Digital Artbook, and a character sheet.

Baldur’s Gate 3: Deluxe Edition is only available from Larian’s dedicated online store. However, the studio clarified that it is not a Collector’s Edition. That means players don’t have to worry about missing out if they don’t immediately jump on it. Still, BG3 fans who want to guarantee they get their copy on day one can pre-order the Deluxe Edition now.