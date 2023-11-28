Spider-Man 2 PS5 Players Intentionally Crashing Game to Play as Venom

A crafty Spider-Man 2 PS5 player has found a new way to play as Venom after Insomniac Games patched the previous exploit. This new exploit actually gives players more freedom as Venom than the previous one, but there’s a catch: you have to intentionally crash your game to get it to work, which understandably isn’t advisable.

How Spider-Man 2 PS5 fans are playing as Venom

We expect Insomniac Games to patch this exploit quickly like it did the last one, but in the meantime, you can check out some Venom action courtesy of Reddit user UnderTheHood788. Beware of potential spoilers if you haven’t played and/or finished Spider-Man 2 yet.

So how does this exploit work? According to UnderTheHood788, there’s a specific cutscene (spoilers) that has players switch to Peter. Playing in the Fidelity mode, as soon as the screen goes blank upon switching, they unplugged their PS5. They did this in Fidelity mode as it takes longer to render, allowing players some extra time to pull this off. Upon reloading the last save, players get a mission without an objective called Don’t Be Scared.

“What you wanna do is go to an unidentified target mission/talon drone mission and wait a little bit, then it should change you to Venom,” the Redditor explained. “Simply reload and it will put you at night as Venom, with crimes against hunters, the flame, thugs, and even symbiotes. You can even do bases.”

Here’s hoping we get a Venom spin-off or DLC.