Post-Apocalyptic Cyberpunk Game Dark Light Comes to PS5 Next Year

Dark Light, the post-apocalyptic cyberpunk action platformer from developer Mirari & Co. will launch for PlayStation 4 & 5 early next year.

Mirari & Co. confirmed the game would jump ship from PC and head to PlayStation on January 30, 2024.

Dark Light initially launched in Early Access for PC on May 8, 2020, with a full release following on September 29, 2022.

Dark Light is a post-apocalyptic cyberpunk action-platformer with intense hack-and-slash combat. Explore the unknown, enhance your abilities with cyberwares, and face off against supernatural entities to seal the Dark Void and end the eternal darkness.

In the aftermath of the apocalypse, the world is shrouded in an impenetrable darkness, a realm now home to creatures birthed from the Dark Void. As the last of the Dark Hunters, an elite cadre of human warriors, you are entrusted with a daunting task: to seal the Dark Void and rescue humanity from an impending doom.

Venture into the heart of this darkness, into the mysterious and dangerous zones now claimed by the night. Augment your abilities with cyberwares, face the supernatural entities that lurk in the shadows, and engage in brutal combat against hordes of ferocious creatures. Collect their energy shards, join a faction, unlock skills, and face epic bosses in your relentless pursuit to halt the cycle of eternal darkness.