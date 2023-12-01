Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2: Stealthy Banu Haqim Clan Revealed

Publisher Paradox Interactive and developer The Chinese Room have announced that the sneaky Banu Haqim is the next playable clan in the highly-anticipated Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2.

Banu Haqim Video

Known for keeping their bloodlust in check, the Banu Haqim are fiercely devoted to upholding a moral code, dealing with threats, and handing out consequences. They lurk in the shadows, using their vampiric Disciplines to hunt and remain hidden, dealing swift and precise strikes to enforce their sense of justice.

“Making Phyre a Banu Haqim changes how players approach combat, offering a unique perspective to the game’s world,” said Alex Skidmore, Project Creative Director at The Chinese Room. “Players must approach encounters carefully to make the most of this clan’s gifts, timing their strikes with finesse and precision to achieve their goals. These Kindred are patient and careful, making them ideal for players looking for a strategic experience.”

“Banu Haqim are scholars, warriors, and guardians in Vampire: The Masquerade. Players eagerly awaiting a more tactical playstyle are getting the clan they’ve been anticipating,” said Sean Greaney, Executive Vice President of World of Darkness at Paradox Interactive. “Each clan has distinct qualities that fulfill a unique player fantasy and shape how they experience Bloodlines 2. Kindred clans in Vampire: The Masquerade have their own long-lived worlds filled with history, motivations, and power structures. The Chinese Room has done an expert job translating these complex entities into an impactful RPG experience that is meaningful to players and feels at home in World of Darkness.”

Bloodlines 2 features lead protagonist Phyre, an Elder Kindred Embraced during the early 17th Century. Players choose from four playable clans, including the Banu Haqim, rebellious Brujah, and blood sorcery masters Tremere, with the last playable clan being unveiled in December 2023. Details on each clan and their respective Disciplines will be available in 2024, starting with a gameplay reveal in January.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 will be released on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in Fall 2024.