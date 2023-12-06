Why PlayStation 5 Slim & Portal Were Released in the Middle of PS5 Lifespan

Sony Interactive Entertainment executive Hideaki Nishino has explained PS5 Slim and PlayStation Portal release timing. In a new interview, Nishino said that Sony’s in “attack” mode for the 2023 year-end sales season and explained why now is a good time for new peripherals.

PS5 Slim and PlayStation Portal will supplement gaming

Speaking to Nikkei, Nishino said that we’re now seeing an increase in the amount of video games that take “full” advantage of the PS5’s features, and now is a good time for a revised model as well as the PS Portal, which is meant to supplement PS5 gaming.

“Typically, the life cycle of game consoles is said to be seven to eight years,” Nishino said. “The PS5 was released in November 2020 and is now in its third year, putting it in the middle of that cycle. Because it generally takes three to five years to develop a game title, we’re starting to see an increase in the number of games that take full advantage of the PS5’s features.”

Nishino added that Sony will “attack” the holiday season with content, hardware, and peripherals. When asked to give examples of games that take full advantage of the PS5, Nishino pointed towards Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.