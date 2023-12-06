Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 Video Unveils the Ventrue Clan

Paradox Interactive and The Chinese Room have revealed that the Ventrue, fearless leaders and blue-blooded tyrants, are the fourth playable clan in Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2.

Bloodlines 2 Ventrue clan details

According to the accompanying press release, Ventrue vampires usually choose their progeny from mortals familiar with power, wealth, and influence. Seeing themselves as the rightful leaders of vampire society, Kindred of clan Ventrue take up the mantle of leadership wherever possible, often in high positions in Camarilla Courts.

In Bloodlines 2, the persuasive Ventrue uses the Disciplines of Presence and Dominate to mesmerize and awe unsuspecting foes. Those who choose to assign Phyre to the Ventrue clan will find both increased resistance to physical damage and powers of mental coercion.

The complete list of Disciplines for the Ventrue will be available in early 2024.

In the Fall of 2024. Following the game’s launch, two additional clans will be available in DLC. One will give players a new way to experience the main game and another will offer a completely unique Seattle story.

Bloodlines 2 is the long-awaited followup to the cult-classic Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines. The game takes players to the dark underbelly of Seattle, where vampires struggle for survival and supremacy. The Chinese Room took over development from Hardsuit Labs, who had suffered multiple setbacks with the game over the past few years.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 will be released in Fall 2024