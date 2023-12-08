The Outlast Trials Comes to PS5 Early 2024

Red Barrels has revealed its multiplayer horror title The Outlast Trials will leave PC Early Access and head to previous and current-gen consoles early next year.

The Outlast Trials release date and details

The Outlast Trials will head to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and leave Early Access on PC on March 5 2024.

Red Barrels invites players to experience mind-numbing terror, this time with friends. Whether you go through the trials alone or in teams, if you survive long enough and complete the therapy, Murkoff will happily let you leave… but will you be the same?

Set in the era of the Cold War, human guinea pigs are involuntarily recruited by the good folks at the Murkoff Corporation to test advanced methods of brainwashing and mind control. In a world of distrust, fear, and violence, your morals will be challenged, your endurance tested, and your sanity crushed. All in the name of progress, science, and profit.

Key Features

Survive Solo or Cooperative : You’re all prisoners of Murkoff trapped inside their facility. You can choose to complete the trials by yourself or you can tackle them in a team of two, three, or four players.

Hide or Flight : In pure Outlast fashion, the core gameplay involves avoiding enemies, hiding from them, and trying to run away. Murkoff will provide tools you can use to increase your stealth capabilities, create opportunities to flee, slow down enemies, and more. However, you will have to earn those tools and work hard to improve them.

Character Customization: Choose your tools, upgrades, and perks to fit your playstyle. Customize and create your own trial patient. Your cell is your home while you complete the therapy, you can decorate it however you wish.

Investigate : You’ve been abducted by the Murkoff Corporation to undergo unethical experiments that will modify your psyche and behavior throughout the Trials. Collect documents and items that will help prove Murkoff’s malpractice against its patients.

The Outlast Trials will be priced at $39.99 for the standard edition and $49.99 for the Deluxe Edition. Pre-orders for both editions include the bonus Legendary Grizzly Hazmat Outfit, but The latter also includes the Reagent Starter Pack.