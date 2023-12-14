Spider-Man 2 PS5’s Next Big Update Coming Early 2024

Insomniac Games has said that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2‘s next major update on the PS5 — which will include New Game Plus mode — has been delayed. Originally expected to go live by the end of the year, the patch will now become available sometime in “early 2024.”

In a brief statement on Twitter, Insomniac said that it needs more time to ensure that all the new features it plans to implement are polished and meet its quality standards. Alongside New Game+, the studio plans to add audio descriptions, the ability to change the time of day, mission replay, and the ability to swap tendril colors.

“We have been working vigilantly on these features and require more testing to ensure the quality is up to our standards,” the statement reads. “We’ve heard your feedback and will be adding some highly requested features.” Insomniac said that it plans to share a complete list of new features closer to the patch’s release and thanked fans for their patience.

In other Insomniac news, the studio has reportedly been a victim of a ransomware attack, with hackers allegedly gaining access to Wolverine PS5 materials as well as employee info and secret projects. Sony has said that it’s investigating the attack.