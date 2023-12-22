Spider-Man 2 PS5 Multiplayer References Found in Leaked Files

By Zarmena Khan

Internet users are continuing to sift through leaked Insomniac Games files following the recent hack and have now seemingly found evidence of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 PS5 multiplayer. Users claim to have found multiplayer code within files that are about a month old, leading to speculations that Insomniac will release a multiplayer add-on.

How convincing is the Spider-Man 2 multiplayer leak?

Speculations of Spider-Man 2 having some sort of a co-op mode have been swirling since the game was announced, and two main protagonists were confirmed. However, Insomniac continued to shoot rumors down and stressed that Spider-Man 2 is a single-player experience. At one point, Miles Morales voice actor Nadji Jeter mentioned co-op in an interview, but Insomniac debunked that statement.

According to Reddit user No_Kaleidoscope_9471, the files they found mention air vehicles and a progression system. They also shared screenshots of code that mentions multiplayer elements like a dedicated game server.

However, one Redditor is of the view that game engines often have client-server communication implementation by default, and the mere mention of it in code doesn’t necessarily imply that a game is ready for multiplayer.

Whether Spider-Man 2 will get multiplayer and co-op missions or not is anybody’s guess right now.

