PS5 Slim Comes in 3 New Colors

Sony surprised attendees at its CES 2024 press conference with the appearance of the PS5 Slim console in three of the upcoming new colors. As well as the standard white coloring that is available right now, the three new metallic colors were Volcanic Red, Sterling Silver, and Cobalt Blue, and they’ll each come with a matching DualSense controller.

New colors were only revealed for PS5 Slim disc version

The three new colors, known as the Deep Earth collection, were previously announced for the original PS5 digital and disc consoles. Sony later confirmed the console cover plates will also be available for the disc version of the PS5 Slim console and all three were on display at the CES 2024 press conference.

The reveal came with relatively few other details, so it’s unknown whether the new colors will also be available for the digital version of the console. Bearing in mind the standalone, attachable disc drive accessory is only available in the standard white color, it would be quite a jarring contrast against the Deep Earth plates if they were to be made available for the digital console. It’s unlikely Sony will make the disc drive in different colors to match the new plates.

Pre-orders for the new Slim plates are not yet available but they will be available at some point in early 2024. The cost of the plates will start at $54.99 / €54.99 / £44.99 / ¥7,480. The PS5 Slim will also get all-matte Black cover plates at the same time as the Deep Earth collection. Additional colors are promised for the future.

The Volcanic Red and Cobalt Blue plates are available from PlayStation Direct right now for the original PS5 consoles, as are the accompanying DualSense controllers. The Sterling Silver plate can be pre-ordered ahead of its release on January 26.