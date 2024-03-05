PS5 Pro Might Feature AI Upscaling, AMD Hints

Sony has yet to announce the PS5 Pro, let alone share its specs, but rumor has it that it’ll feature AMD’s AI upscaling technology. There have been rumblings of PS5 Pro featuring AI upscaling, and while we don’t have confirmation of the hardware itself, AMD has revealed that it’s enabling all its gaming devices to upscale using AI.

The PS5 Pro seems all but confirmed at this point. Originally leaked by reliable insiders, the hardware is expected to release sometime later in 2024… at least that’s what both analysts and insiders believe, with the former going as far as suggesting that Sony’s going to use GTA 6 to market the PS5 Pro.

“We have just completed AI enabling our entire portfolio — you know, cloud, Edge, PCs, and our embedded devices and gaming devices,” AMD’s CTO Mark Papermaster has said. “We are enabling our gaming devices to upscale using AI and 2024 is really a huge deployment year. So now the bedrock’s there, the capabilities are there.”

It was recently reported that Sony has been presenting PS5 Pro specs to midsize third-party partners, indicating that it’s gearing up for an unveil.