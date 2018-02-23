Kong: Skull Island Director Says Death Stranding is ‘Unlike Anything You’ve Seen’

It’s no secret that director Jordan Vogt-Roberts is a fan of Hideo Kojima. The talented mind behind 2017’s Kong: Skull Island is attached to making a film based upon the Metal Gear series, and has previously met with series creator Hideo Kojima to talk about the film. While Kojima is no longer leading the way on the future of Metal Gear Solid, the two have kept in contact.

Vogt-Roberts met with Hideo Kojima today to watch him work on his upcoming PlayStation 4 exclusive Death Stranding. “Today I watched Kojima-San direct a cutscene,” wrote the Kong: Skull Island director on Twitter. “I’ve watched hours of his cinematics and witnessing one in real life was beyond special. Death Stranding is unlike anything you’ve seen. Get excited.”

Hideo Kojima was excited to have the director on set, and posted this image of the two together:

Jordan came to see me at site. pic.twitter.com/S6R1C3EDRP — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) February 23, 2018

In other Death Stranding news, it was recently revealed that Troy Baker and Emily O’Brien had joined the cast:

The anticipation surrounding Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding continues to rise as more and more information is revealed, and now, fans have even more to be excited about. Earlier today, an Instagram post from Emily O’Brien revealed that she and Troy Baker have seemingly joined the cast for the game. The post, which has since been deleted by O’Brien, read “Honored to be working alongside these fine two lads on @Hideo_Kojima’s next project Death Stranding. I’m a lucky gal.” Of course, fans already know Baker from his memorable roles as Joel in The Last of Us, Delsin in Infamous Second Son, and Bioshock Infinite’s Booker DeWitt. O’Brien, an equally accomplished actor, has had credits in Telltale’s Guardians of the Galaxy series (playing Gamora), League of legends (Camille), and even TV roles including The Young and the Restless.

Death Stranding is currently in development for PlayStation 4.