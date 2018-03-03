Detroit: Become Human Cast Members Include Clancy Brown, Lance Henriksen, and Minka Kelly

Quantic Dream has confirmed that its upcoming adventure, Detroit: Become Human, will star Clancy Brown, Lance Henriksen, and Minka Kelly alongside Bryan Dechart, Valorie Curry, and Jessie Williams.

We’re delighted to announce Clancy Brown, Lance Henriksen and Minka Kelly feature in our cast alongside @BryanDechart, @valoriecurry and @iJesseWilliams in #DetroitBecomeHuman coming May 25th, 2018. Pre-order it here: https://t.co/jphAj8dBr5 pic.twitter.com/3fx6JeXsJa — Detroit Become Human (@Detroit_PS4) March 2, 2018

The game recently received a release date of May 25, and is up for pre-order on the PlayStation Store (availability may vary by region).

Those who pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition will receive the game’s official soundtrack and a Detroit City dynamic theme alongside the following:

• Heavy Rain on PS4 (available to play straight away)

• Digital art book

• Digital Deluxe Soundtrack

• Avatars

• Cyber Life and Main Character PS4 dynamic themes

In case you haven’t been following the game, here’s an official description:

Detroit, 2038. Lifelike androids have replaced the human workforce. They never tire, never disobey and never say “no”… until something changes. Some of them have started to behave irrationally, as if they were feeling emotions… Now you take control of three androids in their quest to discover who they really are. Tell your own story and confront moral dilemmas and thought-provoking situations in a branching narrative where every choice you make has consequences. Your actions and decisions shape the fate of the androids – and maybe even the future of the entire city.

You can also check out our latest preview.