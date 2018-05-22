Producer Kazuhisa Wada Teases More Persona Games and Collaboration Projects

The latest Dengeki PlayStation issue included an interview with Kazuhisa Wada, current manager of P-Studio and producer of the Persona series. As Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night and Persona 5: Dancing Star Night approaches in 2 days, fans are wondering if there are more Persona games coming out, and Wada provided bits of information on what they have in store for us.

Here’s what Wada had said in the interview:

“Persona Q2 is being developed keenly.”

“We are working on a mid-to-long-term plan for the series, including numbered titles, so that players can constantly enjoy the Persona series by next year.”

“We plan to actively participate in collaboration projects.”

“Persona Dancing’s downloadable content will continue to get released until August. Free DLC will be distributed weekly.”

With the advent of Persona 5, there is no doubt that P-Studio can pull these off.

With the recent acquisition of Atlus, Sega has just reported that they had a 32.8% increase from the previous fiscal year. A large percentage of their current success was due to P5. The game had sold more than 2.2 million units, and was a massive hit worldwide.

Players can almost taste the two new spin-off games of the “Dancing” series started by Persona 4: Dancing All Night, Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night and Persona 5: Dancing Star Night. These games might be a cult hit since a lot of beat game players enjoyed the 1st instalment of the spin-off series.

It would seem the Velvet Room will be quite busy from now on. I just wish that Persona Q2 will be available for the Vita. What do you guys think of the recent announcement by Wada?

[Source: Ryokutya2089]