Spider-Man Full Motion Ad Catches the Eye in Los Angeles

May 25, 2018Written by Uros Pavlovic

Insomniac Games are clearly spearing no expense when it comes to advertising the brand new upcoming PS4-exclusive, Spider-Man. The web slinger is looking cooler than ever. Check out this full motion SpiderMan PS4 ad Sony has placed on a massive building in LA:

Talk about being prepared for E3. Thanks to the gigantic and, admittely, awesome-looking ad, Sony is properly gearing up for E3 2018. The amazing animated billboard is wrapped around a city skyscraper and overlooks one of the many busy junctions of LA.

Of course, there’s no doubt whatsoever that this thing grabs anyone’s attention, whether they are walking, driving a car or a freakin’ bus.

Spider-Man is obviously one of those IPs Sony holds dear, since they are keeping it a PS4-exclusive. As we’ve recently discovered, despite the fact that we’re entering the final phase of the PS4 life cycle, the company is determined to have a solid line-up for its number one console.

Spider-Man releases exclusively for the PlayStation 4 console on September 7, 2018. Oh yeah, and just in case, you haven’t been paying attention, we’ll see more of the game during this year’s E3 festivities.

