Death Stranding in Top 10 Most Talked About E3 Topics on Twitter

E3 2018 has come and gone but the residual hype has yet to take a breather. For about five days earlier in the month, E3 ranked among the hottest topics on Twitter. If a specific studio or publisher wasn’t trending, you could bet several games were. Thankfully, Twitter keeps track of it all.

In a recent blog post, Twitter shares the results of their findings. Compared to the weeks leading up to E3, Twitter notes a 94% increase in social media discussions about gaming during E3. In total, 15 million E3-related tweets were sent from across the globe. The breakdown of countries where these conversations were most popular is as follows:

United States Japan United Kingdom Spain France

Admittedly, there isn’t anything too shocking there. However, the list of most talked about topics overall does yield a few surprises.

Nintendo Xbox Super Smash Bros. Fallout PlayStation Kingdom Hearts Ubisoft Elder Scrolls Death Stranding Fortnite

Nintendo landing the top spot, while not a mind-blowing reveal, is interesting. It certainly makes sense, though, when considering this E3 featured the first real roll out of Super Smash Bros. details. Of course, this also explains Smash’s making the list as the third most tweeted about topic.

Everything else is pretty straightforward. Yet, Death Stranding is probably the biggest surprise of all. It’s the only new IP on the list. The other five games or series are known quantities that already have a dedicated following. This puts Kojima’s latest in a fascinating position post-E3. If Death Stranding can generate this much excitement with just one gameplay trailer, imagine what will happen once even more is on display.

Twitter also tracks the newly-announced games that were receiving plenty of love during the event.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Kingdom Hearts 3 Fallout 76 The Last of Us Part II Death Stranding

Again, Death Stranding makes the list. However, Twitter’s definition of “newly-announced” appears a bit loose. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Fallout 76 are the only two titles that previously had a dearth of information and no official title. Nevertheless, Death Stranding’s official Twitter account thanked fans for the love in the following post:

#DEATHSTRANDING was the 9th most tweeted about game through #E32018. It’s thanks to you all, you guys rock! Also, for some reason it was the 5th most tweeted about newly-announced game… We’ll take it as a compliment of some sort 😉 https://t.co/l9RD3a6sb7 — Kojima Productions (@KojiPro2015_EN) June 22, 2018

Another intriguing note from Twitter’s findings are “the moments that generated the most conversation on Twitter.”

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate release date is announced Ridley announced as newest character added to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Elder Scrolls VI trailer is revealed at @Bethesda press conference

All in all, this E3 was massive for everyone involved, even the folks viewing the festivities from home. Next year is bound to generate even more hype.

[Source: Twitter Blog]