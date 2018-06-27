Battlefield 1 Turning Tides Expansion Free for PlayStation Plus Subscribers

Can’t wait for Battlefield V, but want to expand your Battlefield experience? If you’re a PlayStation Plus subscriber, you can get the Battlefield 1 Turning Tides expansion free right now on the PlayStation Store. Released on February 13, 2018, the Turning Tides expansion normally sells for $14.99 as an individual purchase, or comes with the Battlefield Premium Pass.

Turning Tides is the third expansion for Battlefield 1, adding in four mutliplayer maps and six unlockable weapons.

Conquer land, air, and sea in the amphibious battles of the Great War. Storm the beaches of Gallipoli with the Allied forces or defend the Ottoman Empire’s fortifications at Cape Helles. Continue the battle at the Achi Baba hilltop in an intense infantry-focused push. Engage in the epic naval clashes of the North Sea between the British Empire Royal Marines and German Navy in Heligoland Bight. Take part of the daring British raid at Zeebrugge with rough waves and a vast German mole. Turning Tides extends the arsenal by introducing the new L-Class Destroyer ready to rule the waves in naval combat and the new C-Class Airship delivering death from above.

In addition, Battlefield 4’s Second Assault expansion is free for PlayStation Plus subscribers right now, if you’re still playing that one.

You can get both Turning Tides and Second Assault on the PlayStation Store.

Battlefield V players won’t have to worry about watching for free expansions, as EA and DICE announced that there will be no more Battlefield Premium Pass. All content releases for Battlefield V will be free and available to all players. Post-launch monetization will center around cosmetic items, though not in loot boxes. DICE learned their lesson with the Star Wars Battlefront II loot box fiasco and are now carrying those lessons learned over to Battlefield V.

Do you still play Battlefield 1? Will you be grabbing the Battlefield 1 Turning Tides expansion free while it’s available to Plus subscribers? Let us know in the comments below.