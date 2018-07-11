Grand Theft Auto V Was June’s Best-Selling Digital PS4 Game

Almost four years after its November 2014 launch on PS4 and Grand Theft Auto V still manages to comfortably make top ten sales lists. The game’s placing on PS4’s digital sales charts for the month of June isn’t just comfortable, though. It takes the top spot, beating out recent releases such as April’s God of War and May’s Detroit: Become Human.

Since June is a quiet month for game releases in general, this news comes as no surprise. With persistent updates that continue to build Grand Theft Auto Online, the most profitable entertainment product in history will undoubtedly grow even larger.

God of War and Detroit continuously landing in the top ten works to increase each of their already impressive sales numbers. During its launch month alone, God of War digital sales doubled those of Uncharted 4’s digital launch. God of War’s overall sales for the month of April crossed five million. Detroit: Become Human sold one million copies in just two weeks time after its release in late May. Quantic Dream’s latest project is doing well in other markets around the world, too, performing surprisingly well in Japan.

Check out the top ten digital sales list for PlayStation 4, PlayStation VR, and Vita below.

PS4 Games

Grand Theft V FIFA 18 God of War The Last of Us Remastered Detroit: Become Human Mortal Kombat XL Jurassic World Evolution Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition Gran Turismo Sport

PS Vita Games

Stardew Valley God of War: Collection PS Vita Metal Gear Solid: HD Collection Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon Odin Sphere Leifthrasir Call of Duty: Black Ops Declassified Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition Persona 4 Golden Jak and Daxter Collection Persona 4: Dancing All Night

PS VR Games

Job Simulator SUPERHOT VR DRIVECLUB VR Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality DOOM VFR Farpoint Killing Floor: Incursion Until Dawn: Rush of Blood PlayStation VR Worlds Moss

It will be interesting to see what July sales look like for digital games, given it, too, is light on game releases.

[Source: DualShockers]