Telltale Releases First 15 Minutes of The Walking Dead’s Final Season

On the heels of the second trailer reveal at San Diego Comic-Con, Telltale has released the first fifteen minutes of The Walking Dead’s final season. The lengthy first look at the final chapter in Telltale’s award-winning Walking Dead saga originally appeared during IGN’s SDCC livestream. Kent Mudle, The Final Season’s creative director, shared the gameplay footage with commentary. The video below, however, features the gameplay sans added commentary.

Telltale’s updated art style for the series and the overhauled combat system are both on display. Work on the camera is additionally worthy of note; a Telltale title has never looked this good. Of course, the footage offers a glimpse into the life Clementine and AJ now lead takes precedent as well.

Clem’s growth from the first time we meet her in season one to the desperate journey of survival she embarks on now continues to astonish. Her story, alongside that of AJ’s, nears its end. The four-part final season will expectedly evoke a range of emotions for fans that have taken this journey with Clem over the last six years.

Preorders are already live for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, which costs $19.99 for all four episodes. A Nintendo Switch version launches later this year. For those who preorder on PS4 or Xbox One, access to The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series Collection instantly becomes available. The package includes each of the 19 episodes released in the series, thus far.

Telltale’s The Walking Dead: The Final Season launches its first episode on August 14.

[Source: Telltale]