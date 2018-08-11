Latest Shadow of the Tomb Raider Videos Show Off Lara’s Survival Skills

Eidos Montreal has been busy releasing a ton of new information about its upcoming Lara Croft adventure, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, ahead of its release in September. We’ve already seen the beloved protagonist’s combat tactics but if you’re craving some more action, then there are two new videos for you to check out.

The brief trailer below showcases the game’s underwater environments, which will feature “vast” caverns and “deep” tunnel systems. Lara will, of course, be using them to her advantage.

The second video is a bit more detailed, and shows Lara dropping dead bodies all over a jungle. Game Director Daniel Chayer-Bisson walks us through Lara’s survival skills and how she plans to take on Trinity solo.

“Lara will have to confront a brutal jungle environment in order to survive, and even though she’s more confident and more capable, she will still be outgunned and outnumbered by Trinity,” Chayer-Bisson explained. “She’ll have to use everything she’ll learn from the jungle and use it in order to survive. We call this becoming one with the jungle.”

Shadow of the Tomb Raider is scheduled for release on September 14 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. If you haven’t already, make sure to check out our recent hands-on preview in which we discuss the game’s difficulty settings, combat, and much more.